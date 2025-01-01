The Inspector General of the Moroccan Armed Forces, Mohamed Berrid, met on Tuesday with Qatar's Defence Advisor Hamad bin Ali Al Attiyah in Rabat to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation between their countries

Morocco’s General Command of the Armed Forces said the talks highlighted the deep ties of brotherhood and friendship uniting the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and the Qatari Armed Forces.​​​​​​​

“The discussions emphasised the trust, mutual respect, and shared desire to reinforce these relations in the future,” it said.

The agenda included military cooperation and plans to enhance it in line with the directives of the leaders of both nations.

Morocco and Qatar’s security cooperation is governed by a military cooperation agreement signed in January 2010.

