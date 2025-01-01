AFRICA
African leaders call for peace in New Year messages
African leaders have ushered in the New Year with calls for peace and unity.
Kenya's President William Ruto acknowledged the significant challenges Kenya faced in 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 1, 2025

African leaders ushered in the New Year with calls for peace and unity, focusing on the challenges confronting their nations and the broader region while expressing hope for stability and cooperation in 2025.

Kenya's President William Ruto acknowledged the significant challenges Kenya faced in 2024, including economic insecurity, climatic adversity, and security concerns, in his New Year's address for 2025.

He highlighted the government's efforts to improve food security through increased agricultural productivity and the digitisation of public services to improve efficiency while also calling for peace throughout Africa.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit focused on the ongoing Tumaini Initiative peace negotiations in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

'Compromise and accommodate'

“I implore us to compromise and accommodate all the parties,” he said, urging leaders to prioritise unity and peace over politics.

Niger's transitional President General Abdourahamane Tchiani said in a statement said: "To protect ourselves, we set up the Confederation Alliance of Sahel States," pledging the country's commitment to good neighbourly relations within West Africa and around the world.

He urged citizens to combat disinformation campaigns and uphold cultural values, as well as to be vigilant against external influence.

Burkina Faso’s transitional President Captain Ibrahim Traore expressed hope for the confederation as a symbol of justice and sovereignty. "We will be an example of peace, sovereignty, and dignity," he declared, wishing prosperity and victory in the new year.

'Justice, solidarity and peace'

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed his government's willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with opposition groups.

In a statement, he praised diversity of opinion as essential to democracy.

Namibia's President Nangolo Mbumba expressed hope for peace in Sudan, the Sahel, and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Namibia will continue its pursuit of justice, solidarity, and peace," he said, reiterating the nation’s commitment to diplomatic solutions to global conflicts.

Botswana's President Duma Boko, who is celebrating his first New Year in office, has urged citizens to end gender-based violence and promote compassion.

SOURCE:AA
