TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
History will confirm Türkiye's righteous stance on Gaza — President Erdogan
Türkiye is the only country that has completely halted trade with Israel, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
History will confirm Türkiye's righteous stance on Gaza — President Erdogan
In May, Türkiye halted all trade with Israel which amounts to some $9.5 billion, amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza. / Photo: AA
January 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country’s righteous position on Gaza will be vindicated by history just as it was in Syria.

"Just as we were proven right in Syria, history will also affirm our righteousness in the Gaza crisis as well," Erdogan said at a Türkiye Exporters Assembly event in Istanbul on Friday.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Erdogan also underlined that Türkiye is the only country that has completely halted trade with Israel.

In May, Türkiye halted all trade with Israel which amounts to some $9.5 billion, amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel since the start of the military campaign and has provided substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza, including food, medical supplies, and the evacuation of thousands of patients.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us