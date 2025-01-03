Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country’s righteous position on Gaza will be vindicated by history just as it was in Syria.

"Just as we were proven right in Syria, history will also affirm our righteousness in the Gaza crisis as well," Erdogan said at a Türkiye Exporters Assembly event in Istanbul on Friday.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Erdogan also underlined that Türkiye is the only country that has completely halted trade with Israel.

In May, Türkiye halted all trade with Israel which amounts to some $9.5 billion, amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel since the start of the military campaign and has provided substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza, including food, medical supplies, and the evacuation of thousands of patients.