AFRICA
1 MIN READ
China's top diplomat to kick off four-nation African tour
Wang Yi will make official visits to Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Nigeria
China's top diplomat to kick off four-nation African tour
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi / Photo: Reuters
January 3, 2025

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make the country’s traditional first New Year diplomatic trip to four African nations, according to a statement from Beijing on Friday.

Wang will make official visits to Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Nigeria, said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a statement.

He will depart Beijing on Sunday and conclude his trip by January 11.

“This will be the 35th consecutive year that the Chinese foreign minister visits Africa on the first overseas trip at the start of the year,” she said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us