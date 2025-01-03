China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make the country’s traditional first New Year diplomatic trip to four African nations, according to a statement from Beijing on Friday.

Wang will make official visits to Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Nigeria, said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a statement.

He will depart Beijing on Sunday and conclude his trip by January 11.

“This will be the 35th consecutive year that the Chinese foreign minister visits Africa on the first overseas trip at the start of the year,” she said.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.