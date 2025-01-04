Title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt surrendered a 27-match unbeaten record in the CAF Champions League after losing 1-0 away to Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria on Friday.

The goal that delivered a shock Group C matchday four result came in the first minute of added time when defender Naoufel Khacef slammed a rebound into the roof of the net from close range.

His opportunity to break the deadlock in a match of few scoring chances came when Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy could only parry a shot from substitute Hedy Chaabi.

Ahly last lost in March 2023, crashing 5-2 at Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in a group game. They have since won 19 matches, drawn eight and lifted the trophy twice before falling to Chabab.

Remarkable turnaround

The result marked a remarkable turnaround after record 12-time African champions Ahly hammered Belouizdad 6-1 in Cairo last month with Palestine forward Wessam Abou Ali scoring a hat-trick.

Victory for the Algiers outfit left just two points separating the leading three clubs in a mini-league where the top two finishers qualify for the quarter-finals.

Ahly have seven points and Belouizdad six from four matches while Orlando Pirates of South Africa have five and Stade Abidjan of the Ivory Coast one having played one fixture less.

Pirates, who in 1995 became the first South African club to be crowned African champions, host Stade in Soweto on Saturday and a win will lift them to the top of the table.

Club World Cup

There are a further four group matches scheduled for Saturday and three for Sunday, including 2023-2024 runners-up Esperance of Tunisia away to Pyramids of Egypt.

Ahly, along with Esperance, Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, will represent Africa in the revamped Club World Cup in the United States this year.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.