Mauritius former central bank boss bailed in fraud case
The case is part of an inquiry by the new administration on the country's budget deficit and public debt figures.
Harvesh Seegolam leaves a court building. Photo / Le Défi Media Group / Others
January 4, 2025

The former governor of Mauritius' central bank has been released on bail after he was detained and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, a local newspaper reported.

Harvesh Seegolam was arrested on Friday, the first major move by the government of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who has said the previous administration falsified the country's gross domestic product, budget deficit and public debt figures for years.

Neither the police, nor Seegolam and his lawyer could be immediately reached for comment.

The online edition of the daily l'Express reported, without citing sources, that bail fees were set at 500,000 Mauritius Rupees ($10,522).

In a short video posted by Le Défi Media Group, Seegolam's lawyer Ravi Yerrigadoo confirmed his client had been released on bail.

"You will understand that out of respect for the investigation still on and for the institution I will not say more."

SOURCE:Reuters
