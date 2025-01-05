AFRICA
Mali arrests senior leader of militant group
Mali's army says its forces have arrested two men, one of them a leading figure in the Sahel branch of an international militant group.
The Malian army announced they had also killed several militant group's fighters during an operation in the north of the country. / Photo: AFP / Others
January 5, 2025

Mali's army said on Saturday that its forces had arrested two men, one of them a leading figure in the Sahel branch of an international militant group.

The army announced they had also killed several of the group's fighters during an operation in the north of the country.

A statement from the army said they had arrested "Mahamad Ould Erkehile alias Abu Rakia", as well as "Abu Hash", who they said was a leading figure in the group.

They blamed him for coordinating atrocities against people in the Menaka and Gao regions in the northeast of the country, as well as attacks against the army.

Cut ties with France

Mali has faced profound unrest since 2012 linked both to militants and to local criminal gangs.

The country's military rulers have broken ties with former colonial power France and turned, militarily and politically, to Russia.

