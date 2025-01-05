AFRICA
A plane carrying 34 tonnes of humanitarian aid departed on Sunday from the city of Misrata, Libya, bound for Syria.
A plane carrying 34 tonnes of humanitarian aid departed on Sunday from the city of Misrata, Libya, bound for Syria, which is working to transition in the wake of the Assad regime’s fall.

According to a statement from the Misrata city government, the aid plane took off from Misrata Airport carrying a delegation from the city and the Libyan Red Crescent.

The delegation was received at Damascus Airport by representatives of the Syrian Red Crescent and officials from Libya’s Embassy in Damascus.

Syrian state TV reported that the aid plane delivered 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies to the capital Damascus.

SOURCE:AA
