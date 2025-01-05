Nine civilians including women and children were killed in an attack on a vehicle in Mali's Segou region last week, a civil society group and a rebel coalition said late on Saturday, accusing the army and Russian mercenaries of being responsible.

The vehicle was travelling from the town of Niono to a refugee camp in Mauritania on Thursday when it came under fire, said Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the coalition of Tuareg groups that are fighting for an independent homeland in northern Mali.

He and local civil society association Kal Akal said Malian armed forces and allied fighters from Russia's Wagner private military contractor group had carried out the attack.

In a separate statement, the head of Kel Ansar, one of the largest Tuareg groups, called for an investigation but said Malian troops were not behind the bloodshed.

Wagner fighters

The Malian army did not respond to a request for comment. Wagner could not immediately be reached.

Wagner fighters have been in Mali since the army seized power in two coups in 2020 and 2021 and kicked out French and UN troops.

They have been supporting Malian forces in their battle against insurgents and the Tuareg separatists.

