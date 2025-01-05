SPORTS
Amad Diallo's late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.
Manchester United led through Lisandro Martinez's strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo levelled seven minutes later. / Photo: Reuters
January 5, 2025

Amad Diallo's late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho's cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah's penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win.

United led through Lisandro Martinez's strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo levelled seven minutes later.

Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box.

Late drama

Raul Jimenez scored a 91st-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Ipswich.

It was Jimenez's second penalty of the match as Fulham twice came from a goal down at Craven Cottage.

Relegation-fighting Ipswich went ahead through Sam Szmodics in the 38th and Jimenez levelled from the spot in the 69th.

Ipswich went in front again through Liam Delap's penalty in the 71st and looked like climbing out of the relegation zone.

Pointed to the spot again

But when Jimenez was brought down by Leif Davis in the box, referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot again.

Jimenez made no mistake and fired into the top corner to share the points.

Fulham is ninth and six points off the top four, while Ipswich is 18th and below Wolverhampton on goal difference, having played a game more.

SOURCE:AP
