Four young Kenyan men who disappeared last month in a spate of abductions targeting government critics were freed on Monday, local media and rights groups said.

The kidnappings have dominated news and political discussions in recent weeks, with at least six young men disappearing over the Christmas holidays.

At least two were taken after posting AI-generated images of President William Ruto in a coffin.

Among the four released on Monday was 24-year-old college student Billy Mwangi, found in northeastern Embu town "looking frail", according to the Daily Nation newspaper .

Tens of abductions

His father, Gerald Mwangi, told Citizen TV that his son was "well", but added that he would wait to ask about his ordeal.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has recorded 82 abduction cases since large-scale youth-led protests broke out in June last year, with 29 people still missing.

In a statement, the police said that Mwangi, Peter Muteti and Rony Kiplagat had "re-united with their respective families" – without offering further details – adding that a fourth individual had "presented himself" at a police station.

It vowed that the cases would be "thoroughly investigated", though critics say there has been little sign of investigation up to now.

Court action

Rights groups blame a shadowy unit drawn from intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies.

"At this stage it is definitely clear that the government was aware of the abductions at the highest level," Irungu Houghton, director of Amnesty International Kenya, told AFP.

He said that Monday's releases were likely designed to undermine a court case brought against the government and police.

"They would have to go through a court process explaining why these people have not been released and is there a policy on enforced disappearances?" said Houghton

'Very damaging'

"That would have been very damaging."

Last month, the president promised to stop the abductions and said it "cannot be denied" that there had been instances of "extrajudicial actions by members of the security services."

The tough police response, which saw at least 60 people killed during the initial anti-government protests, has dampened unrest in recent months with recent demonstations thinly attended.

Ruto has also successfully co-opted the opposition, handing them positions in his government.

'More anger'

But several key figures in recent days have voiced concern and anger over the abductions.

Houghton said the government's tactics were bound to backfire.

"The more the government behaves unlawfully and the more violently it behaves, the more anger it produces and the more reason people have to go to the streets," he said.

