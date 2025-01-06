Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to peace in Gaza, stating that Ankara will persist in its efforts "until we get results."

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan thanked the Turkish people for their continued solidarity with Palestinians, saying that last week nearly half a million people demonstrating in Istanbul had shown that Gaza is not alone.

"On January 1, our citizens sent a powerful message to the world, demonstrating Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine," he said.

"After 61 years of Baath oppression and 13 years of massacres, just as faith, belief, and patience prevailed in Syria, God willing, justice will also prevail in Palestine, and the sun of justice will pierce through the darkness of oppression," Erdogan added.

He further stressed Türkiye’s long-term goal for Palestine, asserting: "An independent, sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity, based on the 1967 borders, and with East Jerusalem as its capital, will certainly be established."

Erdogan also called on the international community to support Palestinians and expressed hope that the new year would bring peace and relief to those suffering in Gaza.

Türkiye is doing "whatever it takes to open a door that will rekindle hopes for peace in Gaza," Erdogan said, adding that the country will continue its efforts until they bear fruit.

Counterterrorism and Syria

Türkiye has shown its firm commitment to its survival and security, says President Erdogan, adding that if necessary – using one of his signature phrases – "We can come suddenly one night."

"The only fate awaiting those who prefer terror and violence is to be buried with their weapons," he said.

"Türkiye won’t accept Syria’s fragmentation or disruption of its unitary structure,” said Erdogan, stressing that swift action will be taken if any risk arises.

Ankara's investments in the defence industry are not meant to prepare for war, but to preserve and defend peace, independence, the future, and sovereignty, he added.

