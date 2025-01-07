AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gunmen set homes ablaze, kidnap dozens in Nigeria's northwest
Residents said the attackers set fire to several homes and businesses after unleashing a barrage of gunfire.
Gunmen set homes ablaze, kidnap dozens in Nigeria's northwest
Local volunteers help security forces in fighting armed kidnapping gangs in Nigeria. Photo: AP / AP
January 7, 2025

At least 46 people, including women and children, were kidnapped in a raid on Gana town in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, residents and a local traditional leader said on Tuesday.

The attack, which follows a similar mass kidnapping in the state last month, occurred at around 2200 GMT on Sunday, with dozens of gunmen on motorbikes unleashing a barrage of gunfire on the community and setting fire to several homes and businesses, residents said.

Kidnapping has become endemic in Nigeria's northwest as armed gangs abduct people from villages, highways and schools, and demand ransom money from the victims' relatives.

Zamfara state is a hotspot for kidnapping gangs who carry out attacks and retreat into forests where they have set up camps. The Nigerian military has bombed some of the camps but attacks continue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us