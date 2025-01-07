TÜRKİYE
Türkiye prioritises Iraq's stability and security — Erdogan
Türkiy prioritises efforts to keep developments in Syria from causing further instability in region, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan during meeting with premier of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government.
Erdogan also highlighted the need to implement projects, particularly the Development Road project connecting Gulf countries with Europe starting at Iraq’s Faw Port, to enhance stability and prosperity in the region. / Photo: AA
January 7, 2025

Türkiye prioritises preserving Iraq's security and stability, especially in the wake of recent developments in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said during his meeting with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG).

During the meeting on Tuesday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan also said Türkiye prioritises efforts to keep developments in Syria from causing further instability in the region, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

He said there is no place for terrorist groups or their affiliates in the future of a new Syria, the directorate added.

Turkish-IKRG relations and regional matters were also discussed during the meeting.

Erdogan also highlighted the need to implement projects, particularly the Development Road project connecting Gulf countries with Europe starting at Iraq’s Faw Port, to enhance stability and prosperity in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World
