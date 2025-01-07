AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ten Al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia air strike
At least 10 Al-Shabaab terrorists have been killed in Somalia by air strikes deployed by American troops.
Ten Al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia air strike
Al-Shabaab carried out numerous attacks in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country in 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 7, 2025

The United States conducted an air strike in southern Somalia, killing 10 members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, US military authorities said on Tuesday.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab has been waging a bloody insurgency against Somalia's fragile federal government for more than 17 years.

The raid took place on December 31 in Beer Xaani, roughly 35 kilometres (21 miles)from the port city of Kismayo town, the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) said in a statement.

It was conducted "at the request" of the Somali government, AFRICOM said.

Civilians 'not harmed'

"The initial post-strike assessment indicated the air strike killed 10 Al-Shabaab militants while no civilians were harmed," it said.

The strike on Al-Shabaab follows an attack by an insurgent group in the country's north, which was repelled by government forces.

AFRICOM will "continue to assess the results of this air strike and will provide additional information as appropriate."

Al-Shabaab carried out numerous attacks in the capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country last year, while the government pressed on with an offensive aimed at eradicating the terrorists.

Heavy investment

Washington has invested massively for several decades in the fight against the armed rebellion.

During his first term, US President-elect Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from Somalia, a decision reversed by his successor Joe Biden.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us