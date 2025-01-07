WORLD
Two bodies found in airliner landing gear in US
Two bodies have been found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue airliner after a flight from New York to Florida.
Undocumented migrants do at times attempt dangerous trips in the landing gear compartments of jetliners. / Photo: Reuters
January 7, 2025

Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue airliner after a flight from New York to Florida, the airline said on Tuesday.

The bodies of these people, so far not identified, were found on Monday during a routine inspection after the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue said.

It said it is investigating their identity and how they got into the landing gear compartment of the Airbus plane that flew in from JFK Airport in New York.

The company gave no information on what flights this particular plane made previously outside the United States.

Dangerous trips

Undocumented migrants do at times attempt dangerous trips in the landing gear compartments of jetliners.

On December 24, a body was found in such a compartment in a United Airlines plane that travelled from Chicago to Maui, one of the islands of Hawaii.

SOURCE:AFP
