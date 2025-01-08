WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump reiterates friendship with Erdogan while talking about Syria
"If you look at what happened with Syria, Russia was weakened, Iran was weakened. And he's a very smart guy," Trump says about Erdogan.
Trump reiterates friendship with Erdogan while talking about Syria
Washington’s support for YPG and the presence of its troops in Syria remains a major point of contention between Türkiye and the US. / Photo: AP
January 8, 2025

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a "friend" whom he respects.

His remarks came when asked about the potential withdrawal of US troops from Syria once he takes office later this month during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Tuesday.

“I won't tell you that, because that's part of a military strategy, but I will say it was Türkiye,” Trump said. “President Erdogan is a friend of mine. He's a guy I like, respect. I think he respects me also.”

“But if you look at what happened with Syria, Russia was weakened, Iran was weakened. And he's a very smart guy, and he sent his people in there through different forms and different names, and they went in and they took over,” Trump added.

The regime of Bashar al Assad fell last month after a coalition of opposition forces swiftly took over major Syrian cities.

Millions of Syrians, including opposition leaders, had moved to Türkiye to escape the atrocities of the Assad regime. Some of them have now returned to help redevelop their war-torn state.

The US has nearly 2,000 troops stationed in Syria, where Washington has long sought to legitimise the presence of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG, under the guise of combating Daesh.

Washington’s support for the YPG-dominated SDF in Syria remains a major point of contention between Türkiye and the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us