The reported increase in Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) cases in China is consistent with seasonal trends of common respiratory illnesses, including influenza, which typically peak during winter months, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

The spread of the virus in China has prompted several countries, including Nigeria and South Africa, to intensify surveillance at major international airports.

However, the WHO emphasised that the detection of acute respiratory infections and associated pathogens is expected during this time of year and is not cause for undue alarm.

"hMPV is a common respiratory virus found to circulate in many countries in winter through to spring, although not all countries routinely test and publish data on trends in hMPV,'' the global health body said.

''While some cases can be hospitalised with bronchitis or pneumonia, most people infected with hMPV have mild upper respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold and recover after a few days," WHO added.

WHO recommended standard precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory pathogens, especially for vulnerable populations during winter.

"People with mild symptoms should stay home to avoid infecting other people and rest. People at high risk or with complicated or severe symptoms should seek medical care as soon as possible," the statement advised.

The agency also reiterated the importance of preventive measures such as wearing masks in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent elbow, and practising regular handwashing.

National Responses

On Monday, Nigerian media reported that the federal government was enhancing surveillance at major international airports in response to the reports of hMPV in China.

Similarly, South Africa says it is monitoring the situation but considers hMPV to be one of the normal seasonal respiratory viruses and does not see cause for immediate concern.

WHO clarified that influenza is currently the most commonly detected respiratory pathogen in China among those with acute respiratory infections.

The agency says it is maintaining communication with Chinese health officials and has not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns or severity related to hMPV.

