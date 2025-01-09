SPORTS
West Ham hires former Chelsea coach Potter
West Ham are seven points above the relegation zone and have won only three of their last 11 games.
West Ham United new manager Graham Potter addressed a press conference on January 9, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
January 9, 2025

West Ham hired Graham Potter as manager on Thursday, a day after Julen Lopetegui was fired.

Potter has been out of management since he was fired by Chelsea in 2023 after just seven months in the job at Stamford Bridge.

Potter takes over a team that has won only three of its last 11 games and is 14th in the standings — seven points above the relegation zone.

Former Real Madrid and Spain coach Lopetegui paid the price for that poor run when his departure was confirmed on Wednesday — around eight months after he was hired to replace David Moyes.

Impressive rise

Potter enjoyed an impressive rise after beginning his coaching career at Ostersunds in Sweden in 2011.

He took over at Swansea in 2018 and by 2022 was in charge of Premier League giant Chelsea after a stint a Brighton.

But his reputation took a hit at Chelsea, which was undergoing a turbulent period following the takeover by US owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital and a spend of $630 million on new signings.

He lasted just six months after a run of just seven wins from 22 league games.

SOURCE:AP
