AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ten Nigeria anti-corruption officials detained over alleged theft
The commission on Thursday said it was part of its commitment to internal cleansing and eradicating corruption within its ranks.
Ten Nigeria anti-corruption officials detained over alleged theft
The EFCC has conducted internal investigations in the past. Photo: Others  / Others
January 9, 2025

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained 10 of its own officials from the Lagos Zonal Command over allegations of theft of operational items, a statement from the agency says.

The commission on Thursday said it was part of its commitment to internal cleansing and eradicating corruption within its ranks.

"The officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for," the statement read.

The EFCC vowed that officers found culpable will face internal disciplinary measures.

This is not the first time the EFCC has conducted internal investigations and taken action against its own personnel.

In 2016, the anti-corruption agency said it arrested one of its operatives for allegedly collecting a N15 million ($9,717) bribe from a lawmaker under investigation by the agency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us