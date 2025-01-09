Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained 10 of its own officials from the Lagos Zonal Command over allegations of theft of operational items, a statement from the agency says.

The commission on Thursday said it was part of its commitment to internal cleansing and eradicating corruption within its ranks.

"The officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items that they could not account for," the statement read.

The EFCC vowed that officers found culpable will face internal disciplinary measures.

This is not the first time the EFCC has conducted internal investigations and taken action against its own personnel.

In 2016, the anti-corruption agency said it arrested one of its operatives for allegedly collecting a N15 million ($9,717) bribe from a lawmaker under investigation by the agency.

