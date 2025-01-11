TÜRKİYE
Time to end the turmoil of the last half-century — Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan underlines the importance of national unity and the country's resilience against threats, referencing the ongoing struggle against terrorism.
Erdogan says that Türkiye's proactive strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source has significantly weakened terror groups. / Photo: AA
January 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the need to end the challenges and turmoil Türkiye has faced over the past 150 years, especially in the last half-century.

"For the past 150 years, particularly in the last half-century, we have endured turmoil. It is now time to say 'enough' and to speak new words," Erdogan said at his party's 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Diyarbakir.

Erdogan emphasised unity, stating, "We will not allow the unity of our nation, the integrity of our homeland, and the perpetual strength of our state to be consumed by these serpents and scorpions," referencing a line by poet Ahmed Arif.

He also highlighted the ongoing fight against terrorism, praising the resilience of the "Diyarbakir mothers" protesting for five years to reunite with their children abducted by the PKK terrorist group.

"Through our strategy of neutralising terrorism at its source, terror groups have suffered significant losses in manpower and resources," Erdogan noted.

"We will tear down the veil of terror"

Referring to the broader geopolitical struggle, Erdogan remarked, "Those who try to exploit the legacy of Salahaddin Ayyubi for imperialist goals are the common enemy of us all. No one can enslave his descendants at the gates of Zionists."

Erdogan also called for an end to divisions, saying: "Whoever sows discord between Turks and Kurds is not only an enemy of both, but also an enemy of all Muslims. Together we will tear down the veil of terror between Turks and Kurds, between Kurds and Arabs, especially in Syria.

He concluded with a strong assertion of Türkiye’s transformation, "The old Türkiye is gone. There is no more submission, no more compliance with imposed conditions. Today’s Türkiye is united with all its people, standing up against oppression not only within its borders but also globally."

