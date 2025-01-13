Sudan’s leader has said that "colonial powers" are fuelling conflicts in Africa.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, made the remarks during his meeting with Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the presidential palace in the capital Bissau, according to a statement from the council on Sunday.

The council said Al Burhan and Embalo held a bilateral summit to discuss relations between their countries and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Al Burhan explained the situation in Sudan in light of the rebellion led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state and its institutions, the statement said.

'Africa awakening'

Burhan's tour of some African countries comes as his troops recaptured the key city of Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazira state, from the RSF.

"There are colonial powers working to fuel conflicts on the African continent,” he said.

He noted that "Africa is now experiencing an awakening, enabling it to resist foreign interference in African affairs. We commend the efforts of some African nations that have risen against both old and modern colonialism.”

Embalo expressed hope for peace in Sudan as soon as possible, according to the statement.

'Common destiny'

Al Burhan arrived Sunday in Guinea-Bissau, the second stop on an African tour that began in Mali on Saturday and also includes Sierra Leone and Senegal.

On Saturday, General Burhan “held closed-door discussions'' with Mali's Transitional President Assimi Goïta on the need to develop ties between Khartoum and Bamako, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council said in a statement.

“This visit will have an impact on strengthening the common interests of the two countries,” the Sudanese leader said, according to the statement.

"African countries are linked by a common destiny which requires mutual support and solidarity between them," General Burhan said. He also welcomed "the positions of the Republic of Mali towards Sudan''

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.