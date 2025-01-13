About 250 lawmakers have been sworn in on Monday as uneasy calm prevails in the violence-hit Mozambique.

But two main opposition political parties, Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) and the Democratic Movement of Mozambique, boycotted the ceremony claiming that they still dispute the results of the presidential elections held on Oct. 9.

Margarida Talapa, newly elected speaker of the national assembly, said that the legislature would work to champion dialogue and inclusiveness in order to find solutions to the current political impasse in the Southern African country.

Opposition leader's return

Talapa from the ruling Frelimo party was elected speaker. She got 160 votes defeating two other contenders.

Since Oct. 21, the country has witnessed deadly protests against the results of the presidential elections. According to Platforma DECIDE, an election monitoring group, at least 300 people have died in the protests.

But relative calm has returned to the country during the past few days after opposition leader Venacio Mondlane returned to the country last week.

