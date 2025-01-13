Somali security forces said they killed several militant insurgents and seized eight outposts during ongoing military operations in the semi-autonomous Puntland region.

The neutralised militant insurgents have a relatively small presence in Somalia compared to the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab, but experts have warned of growing activity.

Last year, a United Nations counter-terrorism official warned of increased attacks by insurgents in Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.

Somali military officials said Monday's operation in the northern province was centred around the Cal Miskat mountains in the Bari region.

Drones shot down

"The security forces took control of eight outposts including a major one in the Cal Miskat mountains; several gunmen including foreign fighters had been killed in the military operations" the Puntland army said in a statement.

"The army shot down around nine drones loaded with explosives meant to attack and detonate on the security forces during the fighting," it said.

"The security forces are advancing onto key hideouts of the terrorists to flush them out".

According to Ahmed Rage, one of the military commanders in the area, heavy fighting was underway as the armed "militias took positions inside a cave in the mountain," but he added that the army was making "progress and continues to advance onto the stronghold positions."

