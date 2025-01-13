AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UK, Mauritius make 'good progress' on Chagos Islands
Britain and Mauritius say they have made good progress in their ongoing discussions about the future of the Chagos Islands.
UK, Mauritius make 'good progress' on Chagos Islands
Mauritius says it was forced to give Chagos Islands up in exchange for independence from Britain, which it gained in 1968. / Photo: Reuters
January 13, 2025

Britain and Mauritius said on Monday that they have made good progress in their ongoing discussions about the future of the Chagos Islands.

Representatives from Mauritius and the UK held more discussions in London about the future of the Chagos Archipelago, a joint statement issued following the meeting said.

"Good progress has been made, and discussions are ongoing to reach an agreement that is in both sides’ interests," it noted about the Chagos Islands, a group of seven atolls in the Indian Ocean that include more than 60 islands.

The statement added: "Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a treaty providing that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago," which would ensure the long-term, secure, and effective operation of the base on Diego Garcia.

Transfer of sovereignty

On October 3, 2024, the Foreign Office announced that the UK had reached an agreement with Mauritius to transfer the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to the Eastern African nation while also securing a strategically important UK-US military base.

In the late 18th century, France took control of the Chagos Archipelago and Seychelles as dependencies of Mauritius, and slaves from African countries were transported there to work in the coconut plantations.

In the early 19th century, Britain took over the islands after the surrender of the French.

Mauritius and its dependencies, including the Chagos Islands, were officially proclaimed a colony of Britain in 1814 under the Treaty of Paris.

Independence

The Chagos Archipelago was separated from Mauritius in 1965 by the UK.

Mauritius says it was forced to give it up in exchange for independence, which it gained in 1968.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us