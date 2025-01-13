Britain and Mauritius said on Monday that they have made good progress in their ongoing discussions about the future of the Chagos Islands.

Representatives from Mauritius and the UK held more discussions in London about the future of the Chagos Archipelago, a joint statement issued following the meeting said.

"Good progress has been made, and discussions are ongoing to reach an agreement that is in both sides’ interests," it noted about the Chagos Islands, a group of seven atolls in the Indian Ocean that include more than 60 islands.

The statement added: "Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a treaty providing that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago," which would ensure the long-term, secure, and effective operation of the base on Diego Garcia.

Transfer of sovereignty

On October 3, 2024, the Foreign Office announced that the UK had reached an agreement with Mauritius to transfer the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to the Eastern African nation while also securing a strategically important UK-US military base.

In the late 18th century, France took control of the Chagos Archipelago and Seychelles as dependencies of Mauritius, and slaves from African countries were transported there to work in the coconut plantations.

In the early 19th century, Britain took over the islands after the surrender of the French.

Mauritius and its dependencies, including the Chagos Islands, were officially proclaimed a colony of Britain in 1814 under the Treaty of Paris.

Independence

The Chagos Archipelago was separated from Mauritius in 1965 by the UK.

Mauritius says it was forced to give it up in exchange for independence, which it gained in 1968.

