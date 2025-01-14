TÜRKİYE
Türkiye facilitates Syrians' return through three border gates in Hatay
Syrians returning to their homeland express their gratitude to Türkiye for help during the difficult period of the Baath Party regime.
Syrians line up for customs processing at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Reyhanli district, where Turkish gendarmerie established a corridor to ensure order. / Photo: AA
January 14, 2025

Turkish authorities have been assisting Syrians in returning to their homeland at the Cilvegozu, Yayladagi, and Zeytindali border gates in Hatay, a southern Turkish province on the Mediterranean coast.

Syrians wait in line for customs procedures at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in the Reyhanli district, where the Turkish gendarmerie has set up a corridor to maintain order.

Türkiye's Migration Management Mobile Service Unit vehicles stationed here also help expedite the exit process.

Once customs procedures are completed, people proceed to Syria.

Teams from Türkiye's Provincial Directorate of Migration Management also assist Syrians in transporting their belongings using wheelbarrows.

‘Türkiye did not abandon us’

Semira El Kasim, 11, one of the Syrians arriving at the Cilvegozu Border Gate, told Anadolu that she was born and raised in Türkiye and is very happy to return to her country.

Mahir Elbekri, who arrived in Türkiye 14 years ago at the age of three, expressed his gratitude for the host country’s help during the difficult period of the Baath Party regime, which collapsed last month with Bashar al Assad's escape to Russia.

"I am very pleased with Türkiye. May God bless everyone. I feel great because I’m returning to my homeland, my soil."

However, he expressed his deep sadness about leaving his friends in Türkiye.

Ummeya Elbekri, 15, expressed mixed emotions, saying, "I'm happy to be returning to my country, but I'm leaving so much behind… my friends, school, and everything.

"I feel like I'm leaving behind mountains of things, but I still want to live in my home country. I am very grateful to Türkiye. They educated us, assisted us, and did not abandon us," Elbekri concluded.

Bashar al Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on December 8 in a swift offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

The takeover marked the end of the Assad family's decades-long rule.

A new administration, headed by Ahmed al Sharaa, has since taken charge, and rebuilding efforts have begun.

