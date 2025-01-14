AFRICA
Interpol arrests 200 in West Africa over 'illegal mining'
Investigators seized a large quantity of chemicals and equipment used in illegal mining in Burkina Faso, The Gambia, Guinea and Senegal. / Photo: AP
January 14, 2025

Interpol arrested at least 200 people in four West African countries as part of operations against illegal mining, the international police body said on Tuesday.

The operations, code-named Sanu, were carried out in Burkina Faso, The Gambia, Guinea and Senegal from June to October 2024.

Investigators seized a large quantity of chemicals and equipment used in illegal mining, including 150 kilogrammes (331 pounds) of cyanide, 325 kilogrammes (717 pounds) of active charcoal, 14 cylinders of mercury worth more than $100,000, 20 litres of nitrite acid, and two 57-litre containers of sulphuric acid.

The seizure also includes 10 kilogrammes of cocaine and almost 7,000 explosive devices.

Environmental damage

The operation revealed the environmental damage resulting from illegal mining such as deforestation, landslides, drought, and flooding, the statement said.

“Transnational criminal networks exploit mineral resources around the world, harming the environment, hurting national economies, weakening fragile communities, and endangering public health and safety. The operation’s success highlights the effectiveness of law enforcement when they join forces to tackle these threats,” said Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza.

Although the operation primarily aimed to combat illegal gold mining, it also targeted illegal sand mining for the first time in The Gambia, arresting seven people and seizing mining equipment.

