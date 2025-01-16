TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's President Erdogan welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal
The Turkish president pays tribute to the "heroic people of Gaza," praising their courage in defending their lands and freedoms against "Israel's unlawful and inhumane attacks."
Türkiye's President Erdogan welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal
Reaffirming Türkiye’s steadfast support for Palestine until the genocide stops and Gaza and Palestine are fully liberated, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the country will stand by "our brothers with all our strength and all our resources." / Photo: AA Archive
January 16, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, calling it a potential stepping stone towards lasting peace in the region.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Erdogan said the deal could pave the way for "permanent peace and stability" in the region, benefitting both "Palestinian brothers and sisters" and humanity at large.

The Turkish leader paid tribute to the "heroic people of Gaza," praising their courage in defending their lands and freedoms against "Israel's unlawful and inhumane attacks."

"Türkiye has never abandoned our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their struggle against oppression," Erdogan stated, pledging continued support for Gaza's reconstruction efforts. "We will mobilise all our resources to help Gaza heal its wounds and stand back on its feet."

The Turkish president also commemorated those who lost their lives in Gaza during the conflict, ending his statement with a prayer for the success of the ceasefire agreement.

Türkiye has maintained a strong diplomatic stance throughout the conflict, consistently calling out Israel's brutality in Gaza while offering humanitarian support to Palestinians.

The ceasefire announcement comes on day 467 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which, with US backing, has caused more than 156,000 casualties according to reports, most of them women and children.​​​​​​​

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters in recent times.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us