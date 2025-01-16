The leaders of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called for implementing the Gaza ceasefire deal reached a day earlier to end bloodshed in the Palestinian enclave.

On Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Qatar on Wednesday announced a ceasefire agreement to end over 15 months of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, where nearly 46,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since the October 7, 2023 Hamas incursion.

The three-phase deal, set to come into effect on Sunday, includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Humanitarian aid

Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal and reiterated their keenness “to implement the agreement in a way that stops the bloodshed of the Palestinian people," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

They also underlined the necessity of "delivering humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities and without obstacles to Gaza’s people to save them from the humanitarian tragedy they are facing."

Discussions between the Egyptian and Emirati leaders also dwelt on the situation in Lebanon, with the two hoping that the election of President Joseph Aoun “would contribute to restoring stability in Lebanon.”

They stressed the necessity of “consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon to protect its people and achieve their aspirations."

Inclusive political process

Aoun was elected president on January 9 after over two years of presidential vacancy caused by political disputes.

His election followed a devastating Israeli military campaign last fall which left Lebanon grappling with worsening political divisions and economic hardships.

The Egyptian and Emirati presidents also discussed the situation in Syria and stressed their keenness on the country’s unity, stability, and territorial integrity.

They underlined the importance of starting an inclusive political process “that includes the participation of all componen ts of the Syrian people and with Syrian will,” the statement said.

Assad's downfall

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa has now taken control of the country, and called for lifting of sanctions to recover from nearly 14 years of civil war.

