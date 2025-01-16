AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Tanzania says no sign of Marburg outbreak in country
Tanzania says no one in the country has tested positive for Marburg virus after the WHO said eight people in the northwest were believed to have died from it.
Tanzania says no sign of Marburg outbreak in country
On January 14, 2025, the WHO said it had received reliable reports of suspected cases of Marburg virus Tanzania's region of Kagera on January 10. / Photo: AA      / Others
January 16, 2025

Tanzania's government said no one in the country had tested positive for the Marburg virus after the World Health Organization (WHO) said at least eight people in the northwest were believed to have died from it.

"As of January 15, 2025, laboratory results for all suspected individuals were negative for Marburg virus," Jenista Mhagama, the country's health minister said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the WHO said it had received reliable reports of suspected cases of Marburg virus in the region of Kagera on January 10.

Victims had presented with typical Marburg symptoms, including headache, high fever, back pain, diarrhoea, vomiting blood, muscle weakness and external bleeding.

Testing at international labs

The viral hemorrhagic fever has a fatality rate as high as 88%, and is from the same virus family as the one responsible for Ebola, which is transmitted to people from fruit bats endemic to parts of East Africa.

After receiving information on the suspected cases, Mhagama said the ministry took immediate measures, including the deployment of a team of experts to the area, event investigation, the collection of specimens and laboratory testing.

At a virtual press conference from Geneva on Thursday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tanzania should "send the samples it has collected to international reference laboratories and to collect additional samples in accordance with normal procedure."

WHO is supporting the Tanzanian government and is ready to provide additional help if needed, he added.

Disease surveillance

Tanzania suffered its first Marburg outbreak in 2023, recording nine cases, including six deaths, in the same area.

In the statement, the minister said Tanzania had "strengthened disease surveillance systems" in response to the reports of the outbreak.

Tanzania was criticised during the COVID-19 outbreak for not sharing data on the infection and ignoring preventive measures.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us