SPORTS
2 MIN READ
'I'm here to stay,' Haaland says on new 10-year Man City contract
The 24-year-old striker's existing deal was due to expire in June 2027, but he has now committed his future to the club for the next decade.
'I'm here to stay,' Haaland says on new 10-year Man City contract
Haaland joined  Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 Photo: Manchester City / Others
January 17, 2025

Erling Haaland has signed a new 9.5-year deal at Manchester City that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old striker's existing deal was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club for the next decade.

The Norwegian joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said Haaland.

"Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

City's outgoing director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract.

"The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.

"He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us