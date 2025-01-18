Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo announced 12 ministers for his cabinet on Friday with a woman as prime minister, the presidency said in a statement.

Maria Benvinda Levi, 55, a former justice minister from 2008 - 2015 and judge, became the second female prime minister since Mozambique’s independence in 1975.

Chapo also named career diplomat Maria dos Santos Lucas as foreign minister and Carla Alexandra Loveira as head of finance.

Cristóvao Chume was retained as national defense minister, taking over the portfolio he had in the previous government led by Filipe Nyusi.

Swearing in

Chapo, was inaugurated on Wednesday after winning the October 9 elections with 65 % of the vote. The results were disputed by opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane who received 20%, according to the Constitutional Council.

The ministers will be sworn in Saturday at a ceremony.

Mondlane urged protests which turned violent with rights groups accusing police of using excessive force to quell protests.

At least 308 people have been killed since protests began October 21, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group

