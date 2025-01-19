Sunday, January 19, 2025

1142 GMT — First aid trucks arrive in Gaza as death toll rises to 46,913

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza after a truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect, the United Nations has said.

"First trucks of supplies started entering" minutes after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

"A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza."

1148 GMT — The death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 26

At least 26 Palestinians have been killed and over 36 others wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the run-up to a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medics have said.

1145 GMT — UK 'welcomes' expected release of British hostage from Gaza

The UK "welcomes" the expected release of British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari after she was named as one of the three women to be released under a ceasefire deal, the UK foreign office has said.

"The UK government welcomes the reports that British national Emily Damari is on the list of hostages to be released by Hamas today. We stand ready to support her upon her release," the foreign office said in a statement.

1130 GMT — Pope calls for Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately respected'

Pope Francis has called for a ceasefire in Gaza to be "immediately respected", as he thanked mediators and urged a boost in humanitarian aid as well as the return of hostages.

"I express gratitude to all the mediators," the Argentine pontiff said shortly after the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas began.

"Thanks to all the parties involved in this important outcome. I hope that, as agreed, it will be immediately respected by the parties and that all the hostages will finally be able to go home to hug their loved ones again", he said.

"I pray so much for them, and their families. I also hope that humanitarian aid will even more quickly reach... the people of Gaza, who have so many urgent needs", Francis said.

1120 GMT — Hamas says expects list 'shortly' from Israel of 90 Palestinian prisoners for exchange

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it was awaiting a list of 90 prisoners to be released by Israel as part of a prisoner exchange on the first day of the Gaza ceasefire.

"The occupation is expected to hand over shortly a list containing the names of 90 prisoners from the categories of women and children who are set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire," Hamas said in a statement.

It added that the truce deal stipulated "the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one civilian detainee".

1108 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's war nears 47,000

Israel's war in Gaza has killed at least 46,913 Palestinians and injured 110,750 others since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said in an update.

1028 GMT — Aid trucks prepare to enter Gaza as ceasefire begins

Scores of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid are set to enter Gaza as a ceasefire deal came into force, a Palestinian official said.

"Scores of aid trucks have arrived from the Egyptian side to the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing," the official told Anadolu. "These trucks prepare to enter Gaza as the ceasefire began," he added, without giving details when the aid trucks will be allowed into the enclave.

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel said that 95 relief aid trucks entered to the crossing, while others are waiting at the Rafah crossing to be allowed into Gaza.

Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that it has 4,000 aid trucks ready to enter Gaza.

"UNRWA has 4,000 truckloads of aid ready to enter Gaza; half of them carry food and flour," the UN agency said on its X account.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that attacks on aid convoys in Gaza "could decline as humanitarian relief comes in following a ceasefire".

0951 GMT — Gaza security forces deploy across enclave

Thousands of Gaza security forces deployed in several areas across the enclave as a ceasefire deal with Israel took effect, local authorities said.

Gaza's Government Media Office said the deployment comes under a plan to maintain security and order across the territory.

"Municipalities began reopening and rehabilitating streets, shortly after the ceasefire began," it added in a statement.

The media office said ministries and government institutions "are fully prepared to start work under a government plan to ensure the return of life to normal as soon as possible".

It urged residents "to be careful when moving between regions" in Gaza.

"The return of the displaced will be seven days after the ceasefire takes effect," it added.

0915 GMT — Ceasefire in Gaza begins after nearly three-hour delay

Gaza ceasefire begins after nearly three-hour delay as Palestinian resistance group Hamas names hostages to be released.

Israel had earlier delayed the beginning of the truce, saying it would continue its strikes in Gaza until the names were handed over in accordance with the agreement.

However, Hamas had reaffirmed its commitment to the deal, saying the delay in supplying the list of names was technical.

0804 GMT — Israel receives hostages' list, Ben-Gvir resigns: Israeli media

Israel has reportedly received the names of hostages to be released by Hamas on the first day of the Gaza truce, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli hardline Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his resignation from the government over the ceasefire agreement.

Israel had previously delayed acting on the truce, claiming Hamas's failure to provide a list of hostages. However, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, stating that the delay in submitting the list was due to technical issues.

0807 GMT — 8 Palestinians killed, over 25 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

At least eight Palestinians were killed and more than 25 others wounded in Israeli attacks in different areas of Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement that was set to take effect at 8:30 am local time (0630 GMT) according to the timeline agreed by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US.

In a statement the Civil Defence Department reported that "eight Palestinians were killed and more than 25 others were injured in Israeli attacks on various areas in Gaza".

It added that "Israeli shelling continues on various areas of Gaza especially Gaza City and the North Governorate despite the ceasefire agreement coming into effect".

0719 GMT — Israel resumes bombing Gaza after delaying ceasefire

The Israeli military resumed bombing north and central Gaza just minutes after delaying a planned ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The strikes followed accusations by Israel that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas had failed to provide the list of Israeli hostages to be released on the truce's first day.

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed its continued attacks in Gaza, saying that the ceasefire had not yet taken effect.

"The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

07:13 GMT —Israel says Gaza truce delayed until list of hostages arrives

The Israeli Army Radio reported on Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza, scheduled to begin at 8.30 am local time (0630 GMT), will not commence until the list of hostages to be released is received.

Hamas, meanwhile, confirmed its adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian group stated that it "reaffirms its commitment to the terms of the ceasefire agreement".

06:43 GMT — Israel army warns Gaza residents against approaching forces, buffer zone

The Israeli army warned Gaza residents not to approach its forces or make any movement towards the buffer zone ahead of a ceasefire taking effect.

"We urge you not to head towards the buffer zone or IDF forces for your safety," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Telegram.

"At this stage, heading towards the buffer zone or moving from south to north via Gaza Valley puts you at risk. Anyone heading towards these areas endangers themselves."

06:15 GMT —Gaza ceasefire set to begin

A ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza is set to come into effect with a hostage release to follow hours later, opening the way to a possible end to a 15-month Israeli war that has upended the Middle East.

Israeli forces started withdrawing from areas in Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, Palestinian media reported.

The ceasefire agreement followed months of on-off negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, and came just ahead of the January 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The three-stage ceasefire will come into effect at 0630 GMT.

05:31 GMT —Israel reportedly withdrawing from Rafah to Philadelphi corridor

Israeli soldiers have reportedly begun to withdraw from areas in besieged Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, the Reuters news agency said.

05:10 GMT — Houthis warn against any aggression during Gaza ceasefire

Yemen's Houthis warned what they called "hostile forces in the Red Sea" to avoid "any aggression" against Yemen, a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the enemy forces in the Red Sea of the consequences of any aggression against our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

"They will confront any aggression with specific military operations against those forces without a ceiling or red lines."

04:55 GMT — Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'better hold'

US President-elect Donald Trump has said that the Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas "better hold", warning that if it does not, "all hell will break out",

When asked about the likelihood of the deal's success in a phone interview with NBC News, Trump responded: "Well, we're going to see very soon, and it better hold."

The president-elect stressed the importance of "respect" for the US in ensuring the agreement holds.

04:22 GMT — Lebanon's president reaffirms UN's Guterres commitment to Israel's withdrawal within deadline

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed Lebanon's commitment to Israel's withdrawal from occupied southern territories within the timeline set by a ceasefire agreement, which is set to expire in seven days.

A statement came during Aoun's meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the presidential palace in Baabda in eastern Beirut.

The Lebanese presidency noted that discussions focused on developments.

Aoun reiterated Lebanon's insistence on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its occupied territories in the south, as stipulated in the agreement reached on November 27.

04:12 GMT — International Committee of the Red Cross says Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal marks 'new beginning'

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that a ceasefire and release of hostages agreement between Israel and Hamas would mark "a new beginning", and it is preparing for the "significant" operation.

"The ICRC, as agreed by the parties, is preparing for a significant operation that involves the release and transfer of both hostages and detainees, as well as increased humanitarian assistance into Gaza," it said in a statement.

"This operation is an emotional time for many — our focus is on completing this first phase as safely and efficiently as possible, so we can see families reunited, and critical humanitarian assistance enter Gaza and reach civilians."

03:41 GMT — Israeli army threatens Palestinians in Gaza against movement between northern, southern enclave

The Israeli army threatened residents in besieged Gaza against moving between the northern and southern parts of the enclave or approaching areas of its military presence.

The army claimed that its forces would remain deployed in specific areas within the Gaza.

"Based on the agreement, the Israeli forces will remain deployed in designated areas of the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

"Approaching the forces puts you at risk."

03:21 GMT — Palestine's Islamic Jihad group urges support for Gaza following genocide

The head of the Palestinian resistance group, Islamic Jihad, urged Arab and Islamic nations to stand by besieged Gaza following a 15-month Israeli genocide.

Ziad al Nakhala urged Arab and Islamic nations "to stand by our people, and we are confident that they will not abandon us".

He emphasised during a televised speech the importance of achieving Palestinian unity, solidarity and cooperation to meet the needs of Gaza's residents in light of the destruction and suffering caused by the war.

02:50 GMT — Egypt sets up operations room to oversee implementation of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Egypt officially announced the establishment of a joint operations room to monitor the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, facilitate the entry of aid into the blockaded enclave, and oversee the movement of people.

The statement read: "Cairo announces the success of the arduous Egyptian efforts exerted since the start of the Gaza crisis on October 7, 2023, in cooperation with our regional and international partners, to reach a ceasefire agreement."

It emphasised Egypt's commitment to coordinating with its partners Qatar and the US to ensure the agreement's stability and full implementation by establishing a joint operations room.

