AFRICA
Death, injuries recorded in RSF's attack in Omdurman
One person was killed and 17 others were injured in artillery shelling by the RSF paramilitary group in Omdurman, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Sunday.
On January 13, 2025 the Sudanese army said that an RSF drone attack targeted the Merowe Dam, causing power outages in several areas. / Photo: Reuters       / Others
January 19, 2025

One person was killed and 17 others were injured in artillery shelling by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that the attack targeted civilians while filling water from wells in the Karari area in the city after RSF shelling of the Merowe Dam and the Omdurman electricity transmission line, causing power outage.

On Monday, the Sudanese army said that an RSF drone attack targeted the Merowe Dam, causing power outages in several areas.

There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the accusation.

Deadly war

The conflict between the army and the RSF, ongoing since mid-April 2023, has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

