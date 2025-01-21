Four Moroccan truck drivers who were kidnapped in West Africa over the weekend were released in Niger, officials said.

The drivers were the latest victims of insecurity in the Sahel, an arid swath of land south of the Sahara, where armed groups have been carrying out attacks in recent years.

The four were transporting electrical equipment from Casablanca to Niamey, the capital city of Niger, and had been on the road for more than 20 days travelling the 3,000-mile (4,950-kilometer) truck route.

'Drivers safe'

They were then reported missing on Saturday, said the secretary-general of Morocco's Transport Union and a Moroccan official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the kidnapping.

The Moroccan Embassy in Burkina Faso late on Monday informed the union that the four drivers had been freed and were safe in Niamey.

“They will be brought back soon,” said Echarki El Hachmi, the union's secretary-general. Their trucks and hauls remain missing, he added.

The drivers chose not to travel with a military escort on the route between northeastern Burkina Faso and western Niger.

Remote forest

The Moroccan official said they went missing while traveling across the Burkinabe-Nigerien border, from the town of Dori to the town of Tera.

Truckers are discouraged from traveling the route without security escorts. El Hachmi said the drivers were taken by an unnamed armed group to a remote forest.

The Moroccan official said there was no evidence linking a particular group to the kidnapping and it was not immediately clear whether a ransom was paid for their release.

