By Nuri Aden

Djibouti's long-serving minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is approaching two significant milestones as he builds on a distinguished life and career.

Youssouf, a diplomat and governance expert for over three decades, turns 60 on February 9, coinciding with a potential rite of passage in his professional life that could see him succeed Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat as the African Union Commission's next chairperson.

A stellar track record in diplomacy and leadership and an unwavering commitment to Africa's prosperity make Youssouf a contender to reckon with in a race that features two other stalwarts — Kenya's Raila Amolo Odinga and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar. He is also the youngest among the trio.

While who is the favourite to fill Mahamat's shoes for the next four years depends on multiple factors, it will be a win-win for East Africa as it awaits its turn to occupy the chairpersonship of the influential continental bloc.

Fork in the road

Youssouf has pitched his experience, vision, and drive as the combined force that could steer the continent toward the next growth phase.

It's a campaign that has resonated with those who believe the Djiboutian has all it takes to swing the election in his favour as African leaders converge on Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, next month to vote for their preferred candidate.

Having dedicated half his life to diplomatic service and governance, Youssouf wields clout in regional and international circles.

He is known to have spent years cultivating deep relationships across the African continent, fostering peace and cooperation, and building a reputation for pragmatism and integrity.

As a diplomat, Youssouf's abilities and experience shone through in pivotal roles on regional and international platforms.

He served as chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the Arab League for 10 years. In 2012, he headed the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Youssouf's work within these organisations positioned him as a key player in fostering dialogue and cooperation across the Arab world and beyond.

Djibouti's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, is confident that the OIC member countries would back Youssouf to the hilt.

As a prominent figure in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Youssouf showed he could drive regional integration and conflict resolution.

He continues to advocate peace and stability across the continent, making him one of the most trusted figures in East Africa.

"I pledge to defend Africa's fair representation in international institutions and to strengthen its role in global forums. Africa must assert itself as an influential player in global policy discussions, advancing its economic and developmental interests," - Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

Multilingual expertise

One of Youssouf's defining traits is his ability to communicate effortlessly across Africa's linguistic divide.

Fluent in English, Arabic, French, Somali and Afar, he is known for his capacity to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps, an essential skill for leading a diverse continent with scores of indigenous languages and French, English and Arabic-speaking people spread across countries.

Youssouf showcased his skills as a polyglot during the recently held "Mjadala Afrika" debate, where he lined up against fellow contestants Odinga and Randriamandrato.

He has also promoted linguistic diversity within the Djiboutian ministry of foreign affairs, spearheading initiatives to train staff in languages such as Chinese, Amharic, and now Russian.

This focus on multilingualism has enhanced Djibouti's diplomatic reach and reflects his belief in the power of communication to foster cooperation.

Conflict-resolution action

Youssouf's diplomatic credentials are underscored by his role in organising and hosting the Inter-Somali Reconciliation Conference in 2008.

This high-stakes conference brought together various Somali factions, showcasing the diplomat-minister's talent for conflict resolution and his determination to solve complex issues peacefully.

In his earlier years, from 1997 to 2001, Youssouf served as Djibouti’s plenipotentiary and extraordinary ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the League of Arab States.

He also served as the non-resident ambassador to Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Türkiye.

These roles broadened his diplomatic horizon and solidified his reputation as a capable and respected diplomat.

Youssouf banks on his experience to devise a plan for the African diaspora to leverage their outreach for Africa's benefit.

"The African diaspora is a precious resource for Africa's development. I will work hard to strengthen its role on the continent," he explains.

Domesticcommitment

In Djibouti, Youssouf's leadership extends beyond his role in foreign affairs. He has been an active member of the Rassemblement Populaire pour le Progrès (RPP), the ruling political party, serving in its executive committee for the past 10 years.

In 2012, President Omar Guelleh conferred on him one of Djibouti's highest honours – the Commander of the Order of the Great Star of Djibouti.

As a member of the National Assembly, he has spearheaded game-changer projects such as Sourat village, located 5km north of Tadjourah. The village provides free housing, water, and access to vital services, including a school and a mosque.

The village recently produced its first cohort of students to go to college in Tadjourah. Vision for the future

"Africa's youth is the future of our continent. I pledge to support African education, employment and entrepreneurship policies to unlock their full potential. The fight against unemployment will be a priority, with policies that encourage job creation and support local entrepreneurship," says Youssouf.

He has also committed himself to defending democratic institutions and ensuring fair and transparent governance.

"Respecting democratic procedures and promoting citizens' fundamental rights are crucial to the stability and legitimacy of African governments," says Youssouf.

As the countdown to the February vote starts, Youssouf's supporters across the continent are rallying behind a candidate who seeks to embody the promise of a united, prosperous Africa.

