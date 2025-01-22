AFRICA
Chad ruling party's parliamentary majority ratified
Chad’s ruling party, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, won a sweeping victory in last month's general election, winning 124 of 188 seats.
January 22, 2025

Chad’s ruling party, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, won a sweeping victory in last month's general election, winning 124 of 188 seats, the country’s Constitutional Council confirmed on Tuesday.

The final results of the legislative elections, first since 2011, were announced by president of the Constitutional Council, Jean-Bernard Padare.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in 2021 after the death of his father on the battlefield.

The military disbanded parliament and put a transitional council in place for 18 months. In October 2022, Deby, a military officer, extended the transition period until 2024.

'Turning the page of transition'

Voting took place on December 29 and the final results confirmed provisional results announced earlier this month by the National Agency for the Management of Elections.

Of the parliamentarians, 64, or 34%, are women.

“We are on the point of turning the page of transition once and for all, and moving resolutely towards the development of our beloved homeland,” Deby said in a statement, expressing his gratitude for the results.

“The future lies before us. It's up to us to build it with strength and faith. Together, by consolidating our unity and mobilising our energies, we will continue to write the glorious pages in the history of our great and beautiful country,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
