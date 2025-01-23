SPORTS
CAF general secretary cleared of fraud claims
CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba had denied any wrongdoing over alleged suspicious payments.
CAF General-Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba addressing a press conference. / Photo: AFP
January 23, 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday that the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office will not initiate legal proceedings against CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba after finding no basis to do so.

Mosengo-Omba had been under investigation for alleged suspicious payments involving Swiss bank accounts, as disclosed last September by the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland.

He denied any wrongdoing and met with the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office in November to answer questions relating to the preliminary investigation.

"CAF welcomes the decision of the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office and is pleased that there continues to be adherence and compliance within CAF and the CAF Secretariat, with the culture and commitment to ethics, transparency and governance that was introduced since the Presidency of Dr Patrice Motsepe," CAF said in a statement.

Mosengo-Omba formerly worked at FIFA before taking over as CAF's general secretary four years ago.

SOURCE:Reuters
