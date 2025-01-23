SPORTS
Egyptian star Marmoush joins Man City in $77.8m deal
The 27-year-old becomes Pep Guardiola's third signing of the January transfer window, following the acquisitions of defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.
Marmoush was successful with Frankfurt before joining Man City. Photo: Manchester City/X / Others
January 23, 2025

Manchester City has completed the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Sky Sports reports an initial fee of £59 million (€70m) was presented, with a further £4.2 million (€5m) in potential add-ons, bringing the total possible transfer fee to £63.2 million.

Marmoush joins City after a successful 18-month spell with Frankfurt, whom he joined on a free transfer from Wolfsburg in July 2023.

His impressive form for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring 15 goals in 17 appearances, caught the attention of several top clubs, ultimately leading to City's substantial investment.

Marmoush expressed his excitement about joining the Premier League champions, saying, "Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world over the past 10 years, so it was not a question. It is an honour the club showed an interest in me."

Analysts say Marmoush's versatility is a key asset that Guardiola is likely to utilize. The Egyptian international has demonstrated his ability to play in various attacking positions.

Omar Marmoush began his professional football career in his home country of Egypt with the local league club Wadi Degla,where he made atotal of 18 appearances before moving to Europe.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
