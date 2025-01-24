Mikel Arteta said on Friday he is consulting his Arsenal players over new signings as the club scramble to bring in a striker before the January transfer window closes.

Serious injuries to forwards Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have added to concerns over the Gunners' lack of goalscoring threat as they try to catch Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal are the only club in the Premier League's top six without a scorer in double figures -- Kai Havertz has eight in the top flight this season.

Gunners boss Arteta was asked about the need for reinforcements ahead of his s ide's trip to struggling Wolves on Saturday.

Goals drought

"We lost two very, very important players, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus so we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the front line. It's clear," he said.

"If we can get the right player, that's what we are actively looking at. Any player? No -- someone that makes us better and has an impact in the team."

With the transfer window shutting at 23:00 GMT on February 3, Arteta added, "Ideally we need some help because we were very short already, and we're even shorter.

"But the team still copes with that. We have to do what is right for the club."

The Spaniard said he consults his players on potential signings as they are often able to give him valuable information that builds on computer data.

Arteta believes Arsenal, who have finished as runners-up to Manchester City for the past two seasons, are realistic title challengers to Liverpool, who are six points clear at the top with a game in hand.

