By Pauline Odhiambo

Kenyan Munge Wachira lived with Type 2 diabetes for 20 years, banking solely on daily medication to keep his sugar levels on a leash.

It took the advent of the pandemic in 2020 to open Wachira's eyes to the possibility of adding lifestyle discipline to his healthcare to-do list and seeing his daily routine transform for the better.

At 48, Munge couldn't be happier that a virus responsible for wreaking havoc worldwide became the unlikely catalyst in bolstering his defences against diabetes.

"When the pandemic started, my greatest fears were stoked by hearing from experts that people with pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension were more prone to severe Covid-19 attacks," he says.

"It drove me to be healthier and on an upward trajectory regarding weight loss and maintaining it. I also made sure that my sugar levels were well under control."

Over time, Munge became consistent in taking walks and also spending time outdoors doing exercises. The regimen, including moving to a ketogenic or keto diet, has made him healthier and improved his quality of life beyond what he would have expected while starting on the journey.

Increase in incidence

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or the body cannot effectively use it.

Insulin is the hormone that regulates blood sugar, low levels of which can cause blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and even force amputation of the lower limbs.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes requires continuity of care involving routine consultation, blood glucose monitoring, screening and management of complications and co-morbidities.

A 2024 study by Global Health Action revealed that having Type 2 diabetes predisposes individuals to severe forms of Covid-19.

Currently, about 16 million Africans have diabetes – a worrying statistic as the continent faces a 163% rise in Type 2 diabetes over the next 20 years.

In Kenya, nearly 1.7 million people have diabetes. Data collated by the East African country's ministry of health reveals that about 44,000 Kenyans with diabetes do not know they have the condition.

While there are different types of diabetes, WHO statistics show that 90% of people with the condition worldwide suffer from Type 2. As in Munge's case, this is often caused by excess body weight and lack of exercise.

Diet holds the key

Some experts believe that a low-carbohydrate diet can help reverse Type 2 diabetes, although that is still in the realm of medical research.

A ketogenic diet is a low-carb regimen that is high in fat and protein. The diet is designed to help the body burn fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

"A ketogenic diet is a potent tool in reversing Type 2 diabetes. If it is done correctly, diabetes remission is possible," says Dr Daniel Katambo, an expert in diabetes treatment.

"Diabetes remission means a person's blood sugar levels are healthy without medication. Progress is often marked by weight loss."

Munge has lost about 20kg since starting keto, a way of eating he says has been his lifestyle for the past five years. He currently does not take any insulin medication, another marker of remission.

"Keto requires discipline. If it is not done correctly, there is always a risk of slipping back into a carbohydrate-dense diet that leads you back to insulin dependency," Munge states.

Striking a balance

Some nutritionists and doctors warn that cutting out carbohydrates completely could bring on other serious diseases.

"Most animal fats contain trans or 'bad' fats, especially processed meats that many people eat. So, if you eat more animal fat and eliminate carbohydrates – as most keto diets advocate – there is an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, cancer and even stroke," says Dr Catherine Kunyanga, a food scientist at the University of Nairobi.

"If you eat too little of something, there is the risk of deficiency. And if you eat too much of something, there is the risk of toxicity. This is why the recommended diet should be balanced with nutrients from different food groups," Dr Kunyanga explains.

Munge maintains that the change in his diet has had a transformative effect on his blood sugar levels.

His advice to other people living with diabetes is to seek professional help and embark on a journey of self-discipline.

"Consult doctors and research a diabetes treatment and management plan that works for you. It takes a lot of discipline to establish a good diet and lifestyle. The good news is that it can be done."

