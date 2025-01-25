The Sudanese army said it had taken full control of the al-Jaili oil refinery near Khartoum, while a Sudanese governor reported over 70 killed in a drone strike by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, western Sudan.

Footage shared by activists on social media showed Sudanese army soldiers positioned at the gates of the al-Jaili oil refinery and inside the facility.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF paramilitary group on the army’s statement on Saturday.

On Friday, the army said that it had ended a siege imposed by the RSF on the Signal Corps headquarters in the city of Bahri near Khartoum.

By securing the al-Jaili refinery, the Sudanese army has now extended its control over the northern parts of Bahri, including neighbourhoods near the city centre.

The RSF, meanwhile, retains control over the eastern parts of Bahri, a few neighbourhoods in the city centre, and the El Mek Nimr Bridge connecting Bahri to Khartoum.

The al-Jaili refinery, established in the 1990s, is Sudan's largest oil refining facility. It is located in northern Bahri, an area that had been under RSF control since the conflict erupted in mid-April 2023.

RSF drone strike on Darfur hospital

Meanwhile, more than 70 people were killed in a drone strike by the RSF in El Fasher city in western Sudan, a Sudanese governor said.

Darfur Governor Arcua Minnawi said on his X account that the attack targeted the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state.

“The attack wiped out all the patients inside the hospital’s emergency department, including women and children,” he added.

The governor shared photos on his social media account showing massive damage at the hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the report.

El Fasher, a key hub for humanitarian operations across Darfur's five states, has been a flashpoint since May 10, despite international warnings against further escalation.

Millions are at risk of famine

The conflict between the Sudanese army and RSF has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced or forced into refuge approximately 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities.

A separate study by US universities estimated fatalities at 130,000. International and UN calls to end the war have intensified as Sudan faces a deepening humanitarian crisis.

With the fighting extending to 13 of Sudan's 18 states, millions are at risk of famine and death due to food shortages.

