Türkiye’s ultimate expectation from Iraq, which has already declared the PKK terror group a "banned organisation," is to officially recognise that they are terrorists, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed in a visit to Baghdad.

Fidan, speaking during a joint news conference with Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Saturday, emphasised the need for Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria to combine efforts to eliminate both Daesh and the PKK terror groups.

The meeting followed an attack on Friday in which PKK terrorists killed two Iraqi border guards.

Iraq classified the PKK as a "banned organisation" in March 2024, a step welcomed by Türkiye. The two nations subsequently signed agreements to combat terrorism, including establishing joint cooperation centres in Baghdad and Bashika.

However, Iraq has yet to recognise the PKK as a terrorist group.

The true face of PKK

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism alongside Iraq. Spokesperson Oncu Keceli highlighted the PKK as a common threat to the national security of both nations, stating that it also violates Iraq's sovereignty.

Keceli said the attack on the guards has once again "revealed the true face" of the PKK terror group, Keceli noted on X, expressing condolences for the victims.

The PKK, active in Iraq, has been responsible for terror attacks that undermine the country's security and prevent development efforts from reaching villages under its occupation.

PKK terrorists also carry out cross-border terror attacks against Türkiye from their hideouts in Iraq.

In its 40-year terror campaign, the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has caused over 40,000 deaths, including women, children, and the elderly.

