TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish FM and his Jordanian counterpart discuss Gaza, Syria
Hakan Fidan, Ayman Safadi discuss bilateral relations as well as other regional issues.
Turkish FM and his Jordanian counterpart discuss Gaza, Syria
On January 6, Safadi paid a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, and held a joint news conference with Fidan. / Photo: AA
January 27, 2025

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi have spoken over the phone and discussed the situation in Syria and developments in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Safadi also discussed bilateral relations and other regional issues on Monday.

On January 6, Safadi visited Ankara and addressed a joint news conference with Fidan.

During the news conference, Safadi underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries to address regional challenges, including Syria's reconstruction and stability in the Middle East.

Safadi also reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us