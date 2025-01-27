Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi have spoken over the phone and discussed the situation in Syria and developments in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Safadi also discussed bilateral relations and other regional issues on Monday.

On January 6, Safadi visited Ankara and addressed a joint news conference with Fidan.

During the news conference, Safadi underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries to address regional challenges, including Syria's reconstruction and stability in the Middle East.

Safadi also reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

