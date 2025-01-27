Ethiopia, Kenya, and Zambia are standing out as “beacons of progress” on the continent after achieving 70% or higher in the 2030 global elimination target on cholera, WHO says.

The UN agency in a report posted on Monday evening on the social media platform X says the three countries came out on top after 27 of 47 countries in the WHO African region were evaluated over a period of five years.

This study reports on 27 countries’ 5-year achievements in implementing the cholera regional framework for cholera prevention and control.

“The seven milestones included having appointed cholera focal points at the national level at 63%, developed cholera outbreak preparedness and response plans at 61%, enhanced cross-border surveillance at all levels at 52%,” the report stated.

WHO added that assessment graded preparedness on established rapid response teams for field investigations and risk evaluation and having strengthened specific capacities for cholera case management.

The health agency says Ethiopia leads the way with an impressive 76% implementation rate, followed by Kenya and Zambia with 75%.

What are these countries doing right?

The UN agency says all three countries have effectively mapped cholera hotspots, identifying areas most vulnerable to outbreaks. This allows for targeted interventions and resource allocation.

WHO addsthere are established strong coordination mechanisms involving various government sectors, development partners, and other stakeholders that “ensures a more comprehensive and effective response to cholera outbreaks.”

Ethiopia, Kenya, and Zambia have also strengthened their national capacities for cholera preparedness and response, including training healthcare workers, establishing rapid response teams, and stockpiling essential supplies, WHO says.

Regional challenges

While these three countries showcase positive progress, the overall picture in the African region remains concerning, the report says.

The study revealed that 14 countries have made "fair" progress (40-69% implementation), and a significant 10 countries have shown "insufficient" progress (below 40%).

At the regional level, while some milestones like hotspot mapping show good progress, critical areas such as investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure lag significantly behind.

The development of investment cases for cholera control scored the lowest at 14%.

