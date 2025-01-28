Tuesday, January 28, 2025

0204 GMT — A group of UN experts have expressed concern over Israel’s ongoing attacks in the occupied West Bank, warning that the intensified campaign marks a "dangerous escalation" against Palestinians.

In a statement, they urged the international community to take action to protect the human rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

"We are dismayed by the escalation of deadly violence sweeping through Jenin and the rest of the occupied West Bank," they said.

The Special Rapporteurs, Independent Experts, and Working Groups form the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, the UN's largest body of independent fact-finders. They monitor and address specific countries or global thematic issues.

0419 GMT — Trump reiterates wish to move Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt, Jordan

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to move Palestinians from Gaza to "safer" locations such as Egypt or Jordan, and said he would meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington "very soon."

The president on Saturday floated the idea to "clean out" Gaza after more than 15 months of Israel's war on the enclave had reduced the Palestinian territory to a "demolition site."

Asked about those comments, Trump told reporters on Air Force One he would "like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence so much."

2316 GMT — Rubio discusses Gaza truce with Jordan's King Abdullah

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah, the State Department said, with the call coming two days after a suggestion by President Donald Trump that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza.

"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement.

Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statemen