TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister meets with Saudi counterpart
Hakan Fidan meets with Faisal bin Farhan in Saudi capital Riyadh, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Turkish foreign minister meets with Saudi counterpart
Fidan is anticipated to emphasize the significance of the international community's increasing engagement with Syria's new administration. / Photo: AA
January 28, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on X.

No more details about the meeting have been shared yet.

Fidan is visiting Saudi Arabia and is expected to highlight the growing political relations between the two countries in his discussions and express the g oal of further boosting the rapidly expanding bilateral trade volume.

The Turkish foreign minister is also anticipated to emphasise the significance of the international community's increasing engagement with Syria's new administration, noting Saudi Arabia's positive approach in this regard.

The Saudi foreign minister visited Türkiye last year on July 14. Fidan also visited Riyadh earlier this month to attend a multilateral Syria meeting, where he met with his Saudi counterpart.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us