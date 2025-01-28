Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on X.

No more details about the meeting have been shared yet.

Fidan is visiting Saudi Arabia and is expected to highlight the growing political relations between the two countries in his discussions and express the g oal of further boosting the rapidly expanding bilateral trade volume.

The Turkish foreign minister is also anticipated to emphasise the significance of the international community's increasing engagement with Syria's new administration, noting Saudi Arabia's positive approach in this regard.

The Saudi foreign minister visited Türkiye last year on July 14. Fidan also visited Riyadh earlier this month to attend a multilateral Syria meeting, where he met with his Saudi counterpart.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.