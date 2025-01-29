AFRICA
Zuma's daughter to appear in court over deadly riots
The country witnessed days of violence and looting in July 2021 when pro-Zuma supporters protested against his jail sentence.
A general view of a burning warehouse after violence erupted following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa. / Photo: Reuters
January 29, 2025

The daughter of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is to appear in court on Thursday regarding widespread violence that rocked the country in July 2021 following the jailing of her father.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court, according to a statement by her MK Party, which asked members to "attend in numbers".

The specific accusations against her are still unknown.

The country witnessed days of violence and looting in July 2021 when pro-Zuma protesters took to the streets after the former president handed himself to authorities to begin a 15-month sentence.

At least 70 people were confirmed dead. President Cyril Ramaphosa called it one of the worst violence witnessed in the country since the end of apartheid.

Violence pre-planned

President Ramaphosa said the violence was pre-planned but failed short of identifying those suspected to be behind it.

Zuma-Sambudla was vocal in applauding the unrest on X platform with the caption: "We see you."

Former president Zuma was jailed for failing to co-operate with an inquiry into corruption during his presidency.

The violence spread from his home province of KwaZulu-Natal to the country's commercial hub, Johannesburg.

Images showed a major highway barricaded, with buildings and cars on fire. Dozens of people are facing terrorism charges over the violence.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
