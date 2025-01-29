AFRICA
US orders non-emergency staff to leave DRC
The US has ordered non-emergency staff to leave DRC after M23 rebels entered a key eastern city.
M23 rebels have advanced quickly and entered most of DRC's eastern city of Goma after days of deadly fighting. / Photo: AP
January 29, 2025

The United States on Wednesday ordered non-emergency staff to leave the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels entered a key eastern city, leading angry protesters to attack Western embassies.

Pointing to demonstrations and overall insecurity, the State Department said in a statement that it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and all eligible family members."

It also reiterated advice for Americans not to travel to the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Department confirmed that violent protests had broken out near "multiple US government facilities" in Kinshasa as well as other international embassies one day earlier.

US urges immediate ceasefire

M23 rebels have advanced quickly and entered most of the eastern city of Goma after days of deadly fighting.

International powers, including the new US administration of President Donald Trump, have criticised the offensive but protesters have been angry at the lack of strong international pressure on Rwanda.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concern in a call on Tuesday with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and urged an immediate ceasefire.

SOURCE:AFP
