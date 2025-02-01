Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Donald Trump, during which he invited the US leader to visit Egypt to discuss ongoing crises in the Middle East, his office said on Saturday.

"President Sisi congratulated Trump once again on assuming office for a second term as president of the US, reflecting the great confidence he enjoys among the American people and recognition of his capabilities," Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said in a statement.

Sisi extended an invitation to Trump to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity to strengthen the "strategic relations" between the two countries and discuss the "complex issues and crises" in the Middle East, contributing to regional stability, as well as to participate in the inauguration of the new Egyptian museum, the statement added.

